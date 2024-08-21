Erik Shoji revealed how he and his fellow Team USA volleyball players earn an income when they’re not competing in the Olympics.

“The Olympics does not pay the bills,” Shoji, 34, said while snacking on mochi in a now-viral TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, August 18. “So when we are done playing in the Olympics like we did a week ago, we all have to find ways to make money and make a salary.”

Shoji shared that after the Olympics, most players move “overseas” to go play with their professional clubs.

“We usually get a couple weeks off and then we move overseas to play professionally in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia,” he explained. “On these professional club teams, we make our salaries there and this is where we make the majority of our money as professional volleyball players.”

Shoji plays professionally in Poland and noted that teammates TJ DeFalco and Aaron Russell compete in Japan while Matt Anderson plays in Turkey.

After the video blew up, Shoji uploaded another clip on Tuesday, August 20, explaining that he has four sources of income. The athlete makes the most money by playing for his professional club in Poland, followed by earnings from USA Volleyball.

Off the court, Shoji brings in money through sponsorships and endorsements. Winning Olympic medals also contributes to players’ bank accounts. (Shoji won bronze medals at both the 2016 Rio Olympic and the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA.)

Shoji clarified that the reason players have to go overseas to play professionally is because the United States does not have a competitive volleyball league of its own.

Following Shoji’s candid confessions, many fans took to the comments section with more questions about Olympians and their finances. One user asked how getting paid by Team USA works, and Shoji filmed a response.

“At USA Volleyball we do get paid. Everyone who makes the roster makes a salary from USA during the summers,” he clarified. “But we all don’t make the same money because our salaries are based on how much experience we have, what tournaments we play in, what rosters we make, how many tournaments we make. All that goes into your salary.”

Shoji pointed out he doesn’t make the same amount as some of his teammates who have more experience or different accolades. However, there is a maximum amount they all can make.

“But our salaries are capped at a certain amount, so you can make the low end. And we are capped out at the top end, but I’m not gonna say how much that is,” he said on Tuesday. “But there is a mathematical formula on who gets what and how much we get paid. And again, that all depends on the tournaments we play, the rosters we make and how many years we’re on the team. So that’s how we do it.”