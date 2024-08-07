It’s not often that an athlete on a team sport like volleyball has the longevity to appear in four Olympic games, but that’s exactly what Team USA’s Matt Anderson has done.

This time in Paris, he has his entire family by his side, including Jackie, his wife of four years.

Matt and Jackie first went public with their relationship in 2018, with Matt proposing soon after. Jackie, or “Snackie,” as she is affectionately known, is a food stylist and photographer. She describes her life as “an organized chaos as we travel around the world for my husband’s volleyball career,” according to the bio on her personal website.

Through that chaos, the couple have welcomed two kids, son Jamie and daughter Juno. Both made the trip to Paris to support their dad, who is vying for his second Olympic medal.

Keep scrolling for Matt and Jackie Anderson’s full relationship timeline:

2017

Matt and Jackie met through mutual friends at the USA Volleyball Cup in Chicago.

September 2018

Matt first revealed his girlfriend Jackie via Instagram showing the two of them posing together.

“Snuck up to Malibu for the evening to kick it with my babe of a girlfriend and her friends!” he captioned the pic.

May 2019

Matt proposed, posting a series of photos via Instagram that showed Jackie donning the ring with a wide smile and the two kissing in celebration.

August 2019

Matt and Jackie announced they were expecting a baby boy, due the following February.

January 2020

The duo welcomed son Michael James “Jamie” Anderson.

“I can’t wait to see what the future has on deck for us!” Matt wrote via social media two weeks after Jamie’s arrival.

July 2021

The family of three traveled to Tokyo for the belated 2020 Summer Olympics, with Jamie wearing a custom Matt Anderson shirsey for his dad. Though USA men’s volleyball won a bronze medal in 2016, the team did not medal in Tokyo.

“Heartbroken, but not broken,” Matt wrote via Instagram. “Saddened, but full of love. Older, wiser, and more experienced. Family first then Paris 2024.”

August 2020

Matt and Jackie tied the knot in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The couple posted a slew of wedding photos, showing off Jackie’s dress, baby Jamie, Jackie’s bridesmaids and the carnival theme they designed for the wedding. Guests were treated to cotton candy, street corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, wine slushies and other traditional carnival attractions like a massive Ferris wheel.

“It was the most magical weekend of our lives and we can’t thank everyone enough who made it so special,” Jackie wrote via Instagram.

October 2021

The two announced they were expecting a baby girl in a shoot with Jamie that they posted via Instagram. In the carousel, Jamie, then 1, appeared to be enjoying an ice cream cone and expressing shock over the news.

“We’re so full of love and joy to announce we’re having a baby GIRL in the spring of 2022! Swipe to see Jamie’s initial reaction to us telling him the news!!!” Matt wrote.

April 2022

The pair welcomed daughter Virginia June “Juno” Anderson. One week later, Jackie shared a series of photos showing Jamie posing with, playing with and photographing his baby sister.

May 2024

Matt announced he was headed to his fourth Olympic games with a patriotic photo shoot featuring the family of four posing in front of an American flag balloon.

“Lucky to have been in the position to put my head down and work through pain, heartbreak, triumph, personal loss, and still come out with the endless support from my superhero wife @snackieanderson, my beautiful children, my family, and my friends. Can’t wait to have them all by my side at the Olympic Games in Paris!” Matt wrote.

August 2024

Matt called out his wife for trying to distract him during a match at the 2024 Olympics. He posted a video via Instagram in which he could be seen blowing a kiss to the crowd before pointing to his head and then the court, seeming to indicate he needed to keep his head in the game.