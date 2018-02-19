Since Omarosa Manigault entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, her experience in the world of politics — specifically in President Donald Trump’s administration — has been a hot topic among the other houseguests. But on the Sunday, February 18, episode, the Apprentice alum, 44, revealed that she initially campaigned for Hillary Clinton before supporting her former boss.

“I worked with a project called Ready for Hillary,” Manigault told Ross Mathews. “It was a little bit of a scam. There was a big L.A. Times article about a big rally she did, and they quoted me, saying how important I thought this [2016] race was and how important she would be and how she would make history and all that.”

But things went south when the project transitioned into the Hillary for America campaign. “They just completely discarded all of the people who had done work,” the political aide alleged. “It soured a lot of people.”

So when Trump, 71, called Manigault to join his campaign, she immediately accepted. “It wasn’t hard when he called me and was like, ‘Can you be on board?’ because I had just been used and abused by the Ready for Hillary organization,” she claimed. “I can go down the list of people who were abused and missed by that organization and decided to go [in] a different direction as a result of it.”

Despite her criticism, the reality star, who won this week’s Head of Household competition, said that Clinton, 70, would have been an “exceptional” president, adding, “She was just a strong woman.”

As Manigault’s conversation with Mathews, 38, came to an end, she smiled and cryptically teased, “I’m looking forward to telling about my life when I decide to do it.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the live feeds, click here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!