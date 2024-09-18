Let the countdown begin, because new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. begin this month!

Miranda Rae Mayo, Patrick Flueger, Jessy Schram and more One Chicago stars exclusively dished to Us Weekly about their respective new seasons using just three words. (Some used more than four words, but we won’t judge.)

“After last year, I feel like we put a button on certain story lines, and we kicked off something else,” Flueger, 40, exclusively told Us of Chicago P.D. season 12. “It just feels like we’re hitting the nail on the head right out the gate [and] that it’s exciting.”

He teased, “You’re watching characters that you know and love continue to adapt and grow. … I’m really proud of the episodes. I think they’re very good.”

Scroll down to see which three words the Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. stars think sum up their shows this season:

Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd)

Mayo described season 13 of Chicago Fire as “intense and really good.”

Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher)

“Major, exciting and sexy,” Schram teased about season 10 of Chicago Med. The actress, however, wouldn’t reveal whether the “sexy” was specific to her character’s romance with Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell).

“Goodwin got her love on last season,” Schram told Us, referring to Sharon Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) relationship with Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks).

She added, “We’ve got Maggie [Marlyne Barrett] with Dr. Loren [Henderson Wade] too. … This is not just the Hannah [and] Ripley element, but I’m not gonna dispose of that theory either.”

Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek)

Flueger couldn’t stick to three words, so he chose four. “Hit the ground running,” he teased.

Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami)

“I would say fresh. It’s been a lot of fresh new beginnings,” Greensmith said of Chicago Fire. “This is so cliché, we always say intense. And I would probably say shocking.”

Greensmith also teased Violet and Sam Carver’s (Jake Lockett) relationship for season 13, describing it as “unspoken, furtive and regretful.”

Luke Mitchell (Dr. Mitch Ripley)

“Wild, dangerous and exhilarating,” Mitchell said of Chicago Med’s upcoming season.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.