There are a few new faces blowing into the Windy City at the start of Chicago Fire season 13 — and Us Weekly has your guide to all the show’s changes.

When Chicago Fire picks up in September, viewers will recognize most of the firefighters at Firehouse 51 including Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), Randall McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso). Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) are also set to return in a full-time capacity.

The squad, however, will have a new leader after Eamonn Walker’s departure as Chief Wallace Boden at the end of season 12. News broke in May that Walker was stepping down as a series regular for season 13, but he hasn’t ruled out making guest appearances.

Wallace’s exit came after Kara Killmer left the series in February. The actress played paramedic Sylvie Brett for almost 10 full seasons. Rome Flynn, who played Jake Gibson for six episodes, also left the show during season 12 as did Alberto Rosende, who portrayed Blake Gallo starting in season 8.

Scroll down to learn more about Chicago Fire season 13:

How Did ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 End?

During the May finale, Boden decided to run for Deputy Commissioner, knowing if he won he’d have to leave his Firehouse 51 family behind. He ultimately beat Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) and bid farewell to his crew, reminding them he wouldn’t be gone for good. Before he left, Boden told Hermann (Eigenberg) he wanted him to be his replacement — after he became a captain and passed the Battalion chief exam.

Severide, for his part, revealed in the episode that he wants to start a family with Stella, who appeared to be surprised by the statement. In other Severide news, season 13 newbie Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), dropped a bombshell when he confessed that he is Severide’s brother a.k.a. they are both Benny Severide (the late Treat Williams) kids.

Who Is Replacing Chief Boden?

Us confirmed in July that Dermot Mulroney will be filling Boden’s shoes as the new Firehouse 51 chief. Little is known about Chief Dom Pascal (Mulroney) except that he “began his career with the CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Sunny Miami.”

The new character is described as a “cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs” from Boden. Pascal is also estranged from his wife, while Boden was happily married while running the firehouse.

Lyla Novak Is Sticking Around

Jocelyn Hudon joined the cast during season 12, playing paramedic Lyla Novak in five episodes. Her fate was unclear at the end of the season as she toyed with the idea of continuing as a floater and not committing to Ambulance 61. TVLine reported in June that Hudon was upgraded to series regular for season 13.

Sam Carver Gets an Upgrade

After portraying Sam Carver for two seasons, actor Jake Lockett was promoted in August to a series regular, TVLine reported. When fans last saw Carver, confessed to paramedic Violet (Greensmith) that he was in love with her. After realizing that Carver’s feelings were real, Violet went to find him during the season 12 finale only to learn he’d taken a furlough from Truck 81.

Meet the New Chief’s Wife

After Mulroney was confirmed as the new chief, Dom Pascal, TVLine reported that KaDee Strickland was cast as his TV spouse, Monica Pascal. Strickland, who was previously on Private Practice, will have a recurring role for the upcoming season. As previously reported, Monica and Dom are estranged.

When Does Season 13 of ‘Chicago Fire’ Premiere?

Chicago Fire returns to NBC on Wednesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can watch new episodes on Peacock the next day.