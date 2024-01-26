Season 12 of Chicago Fire is shaping up to be a year of change — but when it comes to characters Violet Mikami and Sam Carver that might be a good thing.

After struggling with boyfriend Evan Hawkins’ (Jimmy Nicholas) death last season and saying goodbye to BFF Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) earlier this season, paramedic Violet (Hanako Greensmith) could use a fresh start. Enter Firehouse 51 firefighter Carver (Jake Lockett), who caught Violet’s attention since joining in season 11.

“That vibe is very there,” showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine on Friday, January 26, of Violet and Carver’s chemistry. However, the Chicago Fire boss noted Violet’s “been through a lot, so it’s not like she wants to jump into anything.”

Newman confessed: “There is definitely some undeniable tension between the two of them, and we’ll be playing with that a lot.”

She described Violet and Carver’s season 12 dynamic as “really fun” and “very playful,” which is refreshing for fans to see. “It’s not a tortured relationship,” Newman explained.

Newman pointed out that even with Violet’s work partner paramedic Sylvia Brett (Kara Killmer) preparing to leave Chicago this season, she isn’t letting it get her down.

“What’s great about Violet is that she’s just incredibly strong,” Newman said. “She’s gone through a lot, and she’s going to come out of it much stronger for it in some great ways. We get to see that play out over the course of the season and get to see her step into the spotlight in a great way. So we’re very excited about Violet’s [arc].”

Violet potentially finding love again is a bright spot for Chicago Fire fans after multiple stars announced last year that season 12 will be their last.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Killmer, who has been playing Brett since season 3, will be leaving at the end of season 12. Newman told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, January 24, that Killmer, 35, is “leaving us this season” — but not before viewers see the end of her love story with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Rosende, 30, announced in December 2023 that the season 12 premiere would be his final episode after four seasons as firefighter Gallo.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago [Fire], it wasn’t easy,” he wrote via his Instagram Story last month. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays 9 p.m. ET.