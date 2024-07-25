Firehouse 51 better watch out because there’s a new chief in town this season: Dermot Mulroney!

Us Weekly can confirm that Mulroney, 60, has been cast as Chief Dom Pascal for season 13 of Chicago Fire, which premieres this fall.

No other details have been released about his character, but Deadline reported on Thursday, July 25, that Dom Pascal is a firefighter who “began his career with the CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Sunny Miami.”

The leader is described as a “cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs” from former Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). Pascal is reportedly estranged from his wife, while Boden was happily married when he stepped down from the role at the end of season 12.

Mulroney’s casting comes two months after news broke that Walker, 62, would no longer be a series regular come season 13. He may, however, return as a guest star or recurring character down the line.

“Eamonn is the most big-hearted, passionate, hard-working and dedicated actor (and human) I know, and he is like a father to every cast member and crew member of this team,” showrunner Andrea Newman told Deadline at the time. “He is loved like no other. Any change in his position on Fire is going to be like an earthquake coming through. The vibe on set for the finale was just, hold onto Eamonn as tight as you can. Every minute with him is a gift.”

Walker portrayed Firehouse 51’s faithful leader Chief Boden for 12 seasons. During the May finale, Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department. The new gig meant he will no longer be working out of his favorite house.

At the time of his departure, Boden said he wanted Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to be his replacement. The addition of Mulroney, however, hints that Hermann’s road to chief might be harder than previously thought.

“With Herrmann, I think he would’ve been content to stay in the firefighter capacity,” Eigenberg, 60, told Deadline earlier this month at NBC’s TCA presentation, noting Herrmann’s future is unknown. “If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead but I don’t know that there was an organically natural progression for the character to go into that position. So we have to see how the writers deal with it.”

Before joining the One Chicago family, Mulroney most recently starred in Anyone But You, Lights Out and Blackwater Lane. He is set to costar on Starz’s upcoming series The Hunting Wives, which is in production.

Chicago Fire returns for season 13 on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available next day on Peacock.