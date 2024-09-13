S Epatha Merkerson Promises Chicago Med Season 10 Romance for Sharon

Chicago Med’s Sharon Goodwin has a lot to juggle in the emergency department, but her love life will finally take priority in season 10.

S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays Sharon on the NBC drama, exclusively told Us Weekly that fans will “absolutely” get more of Sharon and Dr. Dennis Washington’s (John Earl Jelks) relationship this season.

“You will see them together more than you have in the last season when he was first introduced,” she revealed. “Now that that relationship has been established, I think you will definitely see more of the doctor — the good doctor.”

Merkerson, 71, couldn’t be happier to show Sharon in this phase of her life after struggling with the needs of her ex-husband, Bert Goodwin (Gregory Alan Williams), during season 9. (Last season Sharon had to put Bert in a treatment facility to better help with his dementia.)

“I don’t know if that story line will progress any more than where it is,” Merkerson said of Bert’s health battle. “[Sharon’s] dealt with her ex-husband in a way that she feels comfortable — that he’s somewhere where he can be taken care of properly. But her life goes on.”

The actress noted that for season 10, Sharon will be working on her own happiness. “I’m just loving that whole thing with Dr. Washington,” she confessed.

“I think it’s so important that especially women of a certain age, find themselves in these situations where, you know, they’re giggly, because that’s exactly what no one expects from Goodwin, right?” Merkerson continued. “I’m looking forward to what that will bring.”

While Sharon’s love life will be a big story when Chicago Med returns on Wednesday, September 25, she will also have a hectic workload now that a nearby hospital is closing.

“All of the people that work at the hospital, plus their patients, are coming to us. Some people are going to have to leave,” Merkerson teased of the new dynamic. “She’s going to bring in new staff … and there’s always a challenge for her. How to keep the hospital running and keep it running smoothly and all of that.”

Part of the hospital shakeup includes the departure of Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), who revealed during the season 9 finale that he was going to take a leave of absence after losing a patient who died without a transplant that he had to deny.

“I think that what’s been great about Med is that no matter who comes and who goes, the hospital is still going to function,” Merkerson reassured Us, adding that in Crockett’s responsibilities in the emergency department will “move to another doctor” and they will “keep moving.”

Merkerson noted that although the “hospital is in turmoil,” she thinks One Chicago fans will “love this new season.”

Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Amanda Williams