Jessy Schram is a seasoned pro when it comes to making Hallmark Channel movies — dating back to 2005.

The actress got her start with the network with Jane Doe: Vanishing Act. It wasn’t until a decade later, that Schram appeared in her first Hallmark rom-com, 2015’s Harvest Moon.

“When I first came to L.A., my first job was on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel. [It] was [part of the network’s] the mystery wheel,” Schram recalled during a July 2022 interview with Survived the Shows. “That was really fun.”

Related: A Guide to Every Holiday Movie on TV This 2023 Season Every year the holidays seem to come a little faster — and that is partly thanks to all the festive films that begin airing on TV months before the season really starts. Hallmark Media, for example, will kick off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 20, this year. Hallmark Movies […]

She has since become a staple for Hallmark, with her latest venture being 2023’s Mystic Christmas. The holiday film takes place in Mystic, Connecticut, and follows aquarium worker Juniper (Schram) as she connects with the local pizza shop owner, Sawyer (Chandler Massey).

Mystic Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, October 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Schram:

1. How Many ‘Jane Doe’ Hallmark Movies Did Jessy Schram Appear In?

Schram made her Hallmark debut as Lea Thompson’s daughter, Susan Davis, in the Jane Doe mysteries. There were nine Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films franchise, which premiered from 2005 to 2008.

2. Who Is Jessy Schram’s Husband?

The Hallmark star got engaged to photographer and adventurer Sterling Pierce Taylor in 2021. The pair tied the knot in June 2023 in Schram’s hometown of Chicago. “Still on cloud 9, taking in every single moment of the joy explosion that was this weekend,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I got to marry the man of my dreams while being surrounded by the most loving, supportive and epically fun family and friends. We are beyond grateful.”

Related: A Guide to (and Unofficial Ranking of) Hallmark’s Royal Movies and Tropes Hallmark Channel movies transport viewers into a different world, and the network’s royal-themed films bring a whole different level of fantasy. While fans expect to suspend reality, when it comes to Hallmark’s royal rom-coms — there are almost too many tropes to count. The main culprit? Boy meets girl — and girl is blindsided by […]

3. What Are Jessy Schram’s Musical Talents?

The actress sings and plays the guitar. In fact, Schram was featured on several movie soundtracks, including 2005’s Jane Doe: Til Death Do Us Part, 2018’s Road to Christmas and 2020’s Country at Heart. She also performed on two episodes of Nashville in 2016.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

4. How Long Has Jessy Schram Been on ‘Chicago Med’?

Schram began playing Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med during season 5 in 2020. However, she wasn’t promoted to series regular until season 8 in 2022.

Related: Does Every Hallmark Character Really Have the Same Job? Us Investigates Hallmark Channel movies often stick to a formula — and when it comes to similar character jobs, fans have noticed. “More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef,” Lacey Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love […]

5. Which Major TV Shows Has Jessy Schram Been On?

Some of Schram’s biggest TV roles include Rachel Seybolt on Life, Christine Kendal on Last Resort, Karen Nadler on Falling Skies, Nance O’Keefe on The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Cash Gray on Nashville and Ashley Boyd/Cinderella on Once Upon a Time.