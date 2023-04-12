Fantasy land! Once Upon a Time combined fairy tales with reality for seven seasons — and fans are still hooked on the series.

The ABC drama premiered in October 2011 and showed viewers two worlds: Storybrooke (located in Maine) and the fairy tale realm.

After arriving in Storybooke with her son, Henry (Jared Gilmore), Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) discovers that the townspeople are actually story book characters trapped in the real world by a curse.

Throughout the show, fans learned the characters’ true identities, including Emma’s biological parents Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas).

The beloved fairy tale figures — which also include the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) — managed to overcome not one but five curses before the show ended in May 2018.

Many of the stars, however, exited the series at the end of season 6, which aired from 2016 to 2017. The final season served as a bit of a reboot and took place in Seattle’s fictitious neighborhood of Hyperion Heights with the narrator being adult Henry.

“I certainly hope that it’s part of the Disney legacy. The Disney legacy leans into this idea of if you dream it, you can do it,” Morrison told Entertainment Weekly in May 2018 after returning for a season 7 cameo. “But ultimately there is the possibility of very hopeful situations in life, and that you have to take responsibility for yourself in a way where you can have hope. You can have your own version of magic in life. I hope that we fit into that Disney idea and that ultimately part of its legacy leans into this same message.”

Dallas and Goodwin, for their part, have a different legacy after falling in love on the show. The twosome, who played married fairy tale characters Prince Charming and Snow White, tied the knot in April 2014 and have since welcomed two children.

The Five actor exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that he knew Goodwin was The One “after the read-through or the pilot.” He added: “Yeah, it was pretty soon.”

Dallas recalled feeling “pretty confident” that he’d make a romantic connection with the Something Borrowed actress. “Just look at her,” he said at the time. “Just look at Ginnifer Goodwin. Look at her mind and the way it works. It’s like, how could you not [fall in love]?”

The Walk the Line star, for her part, called her husband a “knight in shining armor” while speaking to Us in April 2015, noting how helpful he was while raising their kids.

