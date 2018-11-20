With the One Tree Hill cast back together for the holiday season, Us Weekly sat down with Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner and Danneel Ackles, who are all starring in Lifetime’s upcoming Christmas movie, The Christmas Contract. The costars and real life best friends took a walk down memory lane to recite some of the most famous quotes from the teen drama, adding in their own commentary along the way.

Did you know that Peyton’s famous “First of all, you don’t know me. Second of all, you don’t know me” line almost went in a very different direction? Did you ever notice Peyton’s hand looking strange in that season 3 scene where she’s painting “6,470,818,601” on the wall? Find out why and get even more behind-the-scenes scoop in our exclusive video above.

The Christmas Contract airs on Lifetime Thursday, November 22, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion at 10 p.m. ET.

