Lionsgate and E! officially fired The Royals showrunner Mark Schwahn, the network announced on Thursday, December 21, following an investigation of 40 claims of sexual harassment made by both stars of the current show and stars of his teen soap, One Tree Hill. Last month, 18 cast and crew members from The CW drama came forward in a letter, claiming multiple cases of harassment.

Hilarie Burton, who starred as Peyton Sawyer on the show, went into detail, accusing the showrunner of assault and saying that following her six years on One Tree Hill, she “never wanted to be the lead female on any show ever, ever, ever again.”

After the news of the firing broke, Burton took to Twitter to celebrate the small victory made by the women who came forward.

“The reason we cannot condone ‘degrees of harassment’ is because one day you get your butt or boob grabbed at work. And you laugh it off. You become conditioned. ‘She’s such a good sport’ they say. And then? You meet a Schwahn. A Weinstein,” Burton wrote on Thursday, adding that she wasn’t aware of “how bad OTH really was” until she met the people of White Collar. She went on to thank the teams at Grey’s Anatomy, Forever and her current show Lethal Weapon.

“You have treated me with such respect and kindness. And my ability to speak up now, all these years later, is because I have seen what filmmaking should be. You can be talented AND kind. And thank you to my OTH sisters,” she wrote. “You women are amazing. When I left all those years ago, I could have never anticipated how strong this bond would remain. It’s a good day, gals. Your art matters. It’s what got me here.”

Burton’s costar and close friend Sophia Bush also tweeted the news, writing, “43 women came forward. To the ones who did and to the ones who didn’t or couldn’t, I hope this news is a salve to your souls. To the other predators out there? I hope this is a lesson that sometimes, even if it takes time, justice is served. You’re next.”

Audrey Wauchope, the One Tree Hill writer who was the first to come forward about Schwahn, also added, “The end. Thank you to Lionsgate and E! for making this decision and validating the women and men who came forward. We burnt it down sis.”

Schwahn is the latest to be let go from his job following allegations of sexual misconduct in the current movement which began with women coming forward against Harvey Weinstein. Schwahn has yet to release any statement.

