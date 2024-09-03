Sazz Pataki‘s death — and the culprit behind her murder — has already introduced many theories about Only Murders in the Building season 3.

The mystery was introduced in the season 3 finale when Charles’ (Steve Martin) stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch), was shot on her way to tell Charles something in his apartment.

Season 4 picked up with Charles, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) initially unaware of what had happened. The killer cleaned the crime scene, removed Sazz’s body and tricked Charles into thinking she was texting him.

By the end of the premiere, the trio pieced together clues that led them to the Arconia’s incinerator. There they found remains of Sazz’s burned body .

The group’s search for Sazz’s killer made them question whether she was the target to begin with — or if the bullet was meant for Charles. As a result, the list of potential suspects grew from there as Charles, Mabel and Oliver continued to investigate.

Scroll down for a guide to every suspect in Sazz (or Charles’ almost) murder:

Vince Fish a.k.a Stink Eye Joe

Motive: Charles named Vince (Richard Kind) as one of the Westies — people who live on the other side of the Arconia — who seemingly has it out for him. After meeting Vince, Oliver and Mabel realize his “stink eye” toward Charles is just a highly contagious case of pink eye. Regardless, Vince and the other neighbors on his floor appear to have it out for people from other parts of the building.

Alibi: Oliver and Mabel investigated Vince’s apartment and saw his windows are painted shut, which means he couldn’t shoot a gun from there.

Inez, Alfonso and co. a.k.a The Sauce Family

Motive: The only information Charles has on the family across the street was they were always looking at him through their window while stirring sauce. It turned out that Inez (Daphne Rubin-Vega) had a crush on Charles, which is why she was always looking at him. That didn’t make her husband, Alfonso (Desmin Borges), happy and that felt like the perfect reason someone might want to murder Charles.

Christmas All the Time Guy

Motive: While Charles, Oliver and Mabel have yet to meet the last Westie, he was also named as a potential subject because his window is situated where the bullet potentially came from.