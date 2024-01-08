Orlando Bloom rolled solo at the 81st annual Golden Globes, but he had a special fan watching at home.

“OMG #ORLANDOBLOOM LOOKING INSANELY HANDSOME AT THE #GOLDENGLOBES,” Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, wrote viaX (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 7. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ❤️.”

Bloom, 46, did look dapper at the awards show, sporting a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie. He stepped out on Sunday as a presenter.

Bloom and Perry started dating in 2016, briefly breaking up one year later before ultimately reconciling in 2018. The actor proposed to Perry in February 2019 one year before their daughter Daisy Dove was born in August 2020. (Bloom also shares eldest son Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“[Orlando] is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met,” the pop star gushed about Bloom during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019. “He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”

Perry has frequently gushed about their connection through the years.

“I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, ‘What is this guy on?’” she said on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast in May 2022. “He’s just really got this happy, [positive] vibes and I’m a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways — and so it’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit.”

She further noted that watching Bloom with Flynn helped deepen their relationship. “I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn,” Perry added. “So that definitely, primally influenced me [to want kids] — something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’He is a kind man.”

One year later, Perry got candid about how the couple managed relationship struggles.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2023. “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️.”