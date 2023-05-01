Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom Continuously Work on Their Romance

How they do it. Katy Perry offered some rare insight into how she and fiancé Orlando Bloom keep their relationship running smoothly after all these years.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.,” the “Wide Awake” songstress, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 30, alongside a photo of herself and the Carnival Row alum, 46. “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time.”

The California native concluded her post with another boxing reference, adding: “I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star replied in the comments section, writing: “I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn’t have it any other way 😍.”

For the location on the photos, Perry tagged “The Hoffman Process,” which is a week-long therapy retreat designed to help participants identify and overcome negative behaviors and thought patterns. The “Teenage Dream” singer has previously credited the method with helping her and Bloom keep their relationship healthy.

The pair, who first started dating in 2016, briefly split in 2017 before getting back together one year later. Bloom popped the question in February 2019, and the couple welcomed daughter Daisy, now 2, in August 2020. (Bloom also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“Orlando went before me,” Perry said of The Hoffman Process during a May 2022 appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “He came back after going and wasn’t leaning into all of my bulls–t and so it was boring. It became boring, and I was like, ‘We’re breaking up then!’ And then I had the worst year of my life — not just because of relationships but a lot of different things were changing and shifting for me in which I really truly believe was an opportunity for me to evolve and grow.”

The American Idol judge then did her own stint at The Hoffman Process and learned how to change the “patterns and habits” that were affecting her well-being. “It profoundly changed my life,” Perry told the comedian, 48. “It’s the No. 1 thing I recommend when someone is ready for that next level in life.”

The pop star also noted that she and her fiancé do couples’ therapy, which she credits with helping them stay “in tune” with one another. “The resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard,” Perry explained. “And God bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples’ therapy.”

Earlier this year, the “Dark Horse” artist revealed that she’d recently given up alcohol after talking it over with Bloom. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry said during a March event in New York City. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit.”

When her American Idol costar Luke Bryan asked her if she would cave that evening, the American Music Award winner said no. “I can’t cave,” she replied. “I made a promise. Three months.”