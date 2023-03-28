Katy Perry’s Been Sober 5 Weeks Amid No Alcohol ‘Pact’ With Orlando Bloom

Committed! Katy Perry revealed why she isn’t currently drinking — and how her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, factored into her decision.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry, 38, told the crowd on Monday, March 27, while attending a curated cocktail event at Mister Paradise in New York City. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner.”

The “Roar” songstress — who was at the bash with her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest — joked, “I want to quit” and pretended to cry.

When Bryan, 46, asked if the California native was caving she quickly replied, “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

The “Hot N Cold” singer opted to sip on one of her non-alcoholic aperitifs from her De Soi line, which launched in January 2022. She even shared her cocktail recipe for the “Golden Ticket” drink with partygoers, which includes one can of her Golden Hour De Soi, mint leaves and cucumber muddled over ice.

Perry and Bloom’s no-alcohol challenge began one month after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 46, got candid about the ups and downs in the couple’s relationship.

“We’re in two very different pools,” the Carnival Row star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with the musician, told Flaunt Magazine in February of the duo’s different career choices. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

The England native — who shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — noted that he and his “baby mama and life partner” Perry have each other’s best interests at heart.

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” Bloom explained. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Despite their relationship ebbs and flows, the “Last Friday Night” songstress and the Lord of the Rings actor appear to be content with their life as a family of three.

“They’re not taking any steps to prevent kids, but they’re not actively trying for another one,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, adding that Perry “doesn’t want to walk down [the] aisle pregnant.”

The twosome, who got engaged in February 2019, initially planned to wed in December of that year but pushed it to early 2020. The couple again had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions — and when Daisy was born in summer 2020, they chose to put a pin in planning.

“It just wasn’t meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2020. “It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently.”