Oscar Nominations 2021: See the Complete List 

’Tis the (awards) season! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominees for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday, March 15, months after their regularly scheduled drop.
Among the nominations, Mank took the lead with 10, including Best Picture. For the first time, two women were nominated for Best Directing: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
One very special nomination went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. If he wins, the Black Panther actor will be the second posthumous winner in the category. The first was Peter Finch, who won the award for the film Network in 1976. In February, Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe Award for his role in the Netflix film.
Though the Oscars broke from tradition two years ago when they went without a host, this year’s ceremony is sure to look completely different than any prior event. While the awards were originally supposed to air February 28, they were postponed in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the show’s eligibility period was expanded to cover films released through the end of February 2021.
While some presenters and nominees will likely appear in person for the show, many of the festivities will take place virtually. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy plans to conduct the ceremony “from multiple locations” — including the Dolby Theatre.
Scroll to see the complete list of this year’s nominees, and tune in to the Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Directing
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson and Shaka King with Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder and Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Film Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latashia
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You” by H.E.R., Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Goransson, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen)” by Diane Warren, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
