Oscar Nominations 2021: See the Complete List 

’Tis the (awards) season! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominees for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday, March 15, months after their regularly scheduled drop.

Among the nominations, Mank took the lead with 10, including Best Picture. For the first time, two women were nominated for Best Directing: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.

One very special nomination went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. If he wins, the Black Panther actor will be the second posthumous winner in the category. The first was Peter Finch, who won the award for the film Network in 1976. In February, Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe Award for his role in the Netflix film.

Though the Oscars broke from tradition two years ago when they went without a host, this year’s ceremony is sure to look completely different than any prior event. While the awards were originally supposed to air February 28, they were postponed in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the show’s eligibility period was expanded to cover films released through the end of February 2021.

While some presenters and nominees will likely appear in person for the show, many of the festivities will take place virtually. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy plans to conduct the ceremony “from multiple locations” — including the Dolby Theatre.

Scroll to see the complete list of this year’s nominees, and tune in to the Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, David Fincher

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson and Shaka King with Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani



Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latashia

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” by H.E.R., Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Goransson, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen)” by Diane Warren, The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami



Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet