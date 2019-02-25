She’s officially the favorite! Olivia Colman took home an Oscar for best actress at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, for her starring role in The Favourite.

Not only did the Broadchurch alum, 45, deliver an incredible performance alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the black comedy film, but her acceptance speech was just as entertaining.

“This is hilarious,” Colman said when she accepted the award.

The Crown actress, who was nominated for the very first time this year, went on to thank her costars.

“Emily and Rachel, the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to do work with every day,” she said. “You can imagine, it wasn’t a hardship.”

Colman added: “To be in a category with these extraordinary women… Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long. This is not how I wanted it to be, and I think you’re amazing, and I love you very much. I love you all.”

She also shouted out Lady Gaga at the end of her speech, who was also up for the Actress in a Leading Role accolade, along with Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.

As for anyone she missed, the Oscar winner said she would thank them in person. Or more specifically, “I’ll find you later and give you massive snog.”

The English actress didn’t forget to thank her family, though, gushing about both her husband, Ed Sinclair, and her kids, Hall and Finn.

“My kids, who are at home and watching, if you’re not, then, well done. But I sort of hope you are,” Colman said. “This is not going to happen again. … My husband, Ed. My best friend, I love you so much. Twenty five years, you’ve been my best supporter. He’s going to cry. I’m not,” she joked.

For more highlights from Colman’s acceptance speech, take a look at the video above.

