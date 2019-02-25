Macaulay Culkin is at it again. The actor stayed home for the 91st annual Academy Awards, but posted multiple photos and live-tweeted through the entire show. The 38-year-old actor kicked off a slew of messages with a photo of himself, wearing a tuxedo. “More Awwww. Just found out they’re not having anyone host this year. Heading home. #MackLeavesTheOscars,” he wrote.

Shortly after, he added, “Apparently, there is a ‘list’ you have to ‘be on’ to be host. @BillyCrystal @jimmykimmel can you get me on that list?” he then called out Devon Sawa, who he’s been in a longtime friendly Twitter feud with: “Now that I’m not hosting I wonder who they got? @DevonESawa did you get the call? #Oscars”

Throughout the evening, the star shared multiple photos captioned, “Things I’m doing instead of hosting the #Oscars,” which included him building Legos, popping a pimple and holding his cat.

Things I'm doing instead of hosting the #Oscars 2. Holding my cat. pic.twitter.com/KoUUWI6LKV — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

While his tweets were funny, one message raised eyebrows. “I can’t believe this is the 5th Year in a row I’m not in the in-memoriam… and I’ve been trying so hard,” he wrote, alongside a black and white photo of himself smoking a cigarette and a bottle of bourbon.

Here are a few more of his buzzy tweets of the night:

“Just statistically speaking, there are at like at least 14 secret rapists in that room right now. And 6 secret DJs,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote.

“Do The Right Thing and give Spike Lee his Late Oscar because He’s Gotta Have It. He’s Got Game! And also Malcolm X something something! #LongTimeComing,” he wrote after Lee’s BlacKkKlansman won for adapted screenplay.

“Looking over the noms… Oof, Best Brother is gonna be a tough one,” Culkin joked with a screenshot of nominations. However, he tweaked the categories, adding a new one, “Best Brother.” His brother Kieran Culkin was included in the made-up list.

“When Christian Bale eats 100 pies it’s for a role, but when I do I’m just ‘depressed,’” he wrote of the Vice nominee.

“Rami Malek eats babies. There, I said it,” he tweeted after Malek won best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

