Awards season’s big finish! The 92nd annual Academy Awards are almost here and Us Weekly has all your answers regarding the 2020 Oscars.

The Host

The academy announced in January that the show would be host-less again after Kevin Hart stepped down amid his past homophobic tweets controversy in 2019.

“Together with the Academy we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power,” ABC President Karey Burke announced on January 3.

Nine-time host Billy Crystal compared the host-less show to a “trial without witnesses” during his Thursday, February 6, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want,” Crystal said. “I always loved being out there. I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie academy had in me to get out there, and I felt like it was a great honor to do it. And I think that when you have a show that’s as long as it is, things are going to happen.”

The Presenters

Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, James Corden, Olivia Colman, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Josh Gad, Jane Fonda, Gal Gadot, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Natalie Portman, Sandra Oh, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo and Rebel Wilson are among the many A-list names set to present.

The Nominees

Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite are all up for the top honor of Best Picture in 2020, but Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix for Actor in a Leading Role and Todd Phillips for directing.

How to Watch

The Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET.