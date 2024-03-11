Fans are analyzing what Emma Stone may have said after Jimmy Kimmel‘s joke about her film Poor Things at the 2024 Oscars.

“Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV,” Kimmel, 56, quipped in his opening monologue, alluding to the numerous sex scenes in Poor Things, which Stone, 35, starred in and was an executive producer on.

Mark Ruffalo, who costarred in the movie, laughed at the joke, while Stone was caught rolling her eyes before turning to her husband, Dave McCary, to mouth a phrase. In response to the viral moment, viewers quickly took to social media to decipher what Stone may have said about Kimmel.

The general consensus initially was that Stone mouthed “Oh my God.” However, others have since questioned whether Stone was a bit more upset by Kimmel’s dig at Poor Things.

“Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a ‘prick’ after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex,” wrote a commentator via X.

Another social media user applauded Stone for openly showing her disappointment, writing, “Emma stone’s reaction to jimmy kimmel’s joke about poor things clips they can show on tv is priceless. she knows how cheap that was.”

Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Her fans continued to defend her movie — and her candid response.

“F—k the oscars f—k jimmy kimmel thank you so much for your insinuation that poor things is all about sex and not the entire story of a woman rejecting societal onuses and standing for justice and equality,” a third user wrote via X. “Emma stone you deserve sm better.”

Poor Things, which was released in 2023, focuses on a young woman in Victorian London who is resurrected via a brain transplant. Bella subsequently embarks on a trip of self-discovery, which includes owning her sexual awakening.

“Bella is completely free and without shame about her body,” Stone told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row in January. “[Sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life.”

Despite not being a person “that just wants to be naked” all the time, Stone said she wanted to “honor” Bella properly.

“So much of this was about being true to Bella’s experience,” she continued. “She doesn’t know to be embarrassed by these things or to cover things up or not dive into the full experience when it comes to anything.”

Stone also reflected on the role after winning a Golden Globe for her performance.

“Playing Bella was unbelievable,” she said in her acceptance speech that same month. “I think this is a rom com, but in the sense of Bella falls in love with life itself. She accepts the good and the bad in equal measure and that really made me look at life differently. This means the world to me, thank you so much.”