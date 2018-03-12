Winning medals and winning marriage! Snowboarder Amy Purdy, who took home a silver medal in the women’s snowboard cross at the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games on Monday, March 12, opened up to Us Weekly about making her marriage to Daniel Gale work.

“Going into Sochi we were dating and that was very difficult because … I chose Sochi 100 percent, sacrificed friends, family, everything, and it was great for my career, but it wasn’t great personally,” the Dancing with the Stars alum told Us. “Then I had to come home and pick up the pieces a little bit, so I vowed moving forward that I wanted my husband to be apart of everything for me.”

“We run a non-profit organization called Adaptive Action Sports and we are actually training a team of athletes who are trying to make the next Paralympic team for 2018, so my husband trains them and so we actually end up traveling together even though I’m on the U.S. team and he’s on the developing team,” she continued. “I guess you could say, we end up traveling together side by side and if we’re not traveling together, then I fly him out to be with me.”

The pair also travel together for Purdy’s motivational speaking. “He goes everywhere with me internationally and that way we just get to share the full experience together and not feel like I’m sacrificing my home life for my career life and trying to make it all work.”

Purdy and Gale tied the knot in August 2015 in Boise, Idaho. The Amazing Race alum told Us that she is not sure if kids are in their future.

“I don’t know if we’ll have kids you know, I kinda feel like our organization is our kid. It’s something we’re always working towards, we’re passionate about it, we’re always growing it,” she explained. “There’s so much that I want to do that I don’t know if kids are really in my future, although my husband was adopted and many people in his family were adopted, so we’re very open to adoption.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!