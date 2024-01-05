Is there a bit of “misery business” on the horizon for Paramore fans?

The band — Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York — announced on Thursday, January 4, that they had to pull out of the upcoming iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform [at the show],” read a statement shared via Instagram Story. “The band apologizes for any inconvenience.”

Paramore was set to headline the concert on January 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Apart from the lineup announcement, the band has scrubbed their social media accounts clean. Profile photos and all posts have been removed from Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with only some videos remaining on Paramore’s TikTok feed, leaving fans frantic for answers.

“PARAMORE, WHATS HAPPENING,” one fan asked in the comments section of a video posted on December 15, which featured a recap of Paramore’s tour in Australia and New Zealand.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO [YOUR] INSTA AND TWITTER?” asked another user. “I’m not crying or freaking or running here to get answers,” a separate fan wrote. “Paranomore,” theorized another. (Some comments were made in December 2023, indicating that the change happened before the new year.)

ALT 98.7 Los Angeles announced on Thursday that Fall Out Boy would replace Paramore at the iHeartRadio concert, wishing Paramore “all the best and hope to see them soon.”

Paramore was previously forced to cancel a handful of shows in August 2023 as Williams, 35, battled an ongoing lung infection. At the time, Williams told her Instagram followers that she was “risking long-term damage” if she were to perform. “I need to pay attention to my body,” she wrote. “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Paramore released This Is Why, the group’s first album in five years, in 2023. It earned a Best Rock Album nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and the title track is up for Best Alternative Performance.

In a December 2023 interview with Uproxx, the trio hinted that there was a level of “uncertainty” regarding the band’s future. “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” Williams told the publication, while Farro, 33, added that he hoped the group could “keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”