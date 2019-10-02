



A blast from the past! Fans of The Simple Life would be happy to learn that former costars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are still on good terms years after the series wrapped in 2007.

“I just saw her a few weeks ago. We were all having dinner at this place called Bungalow,” Hilton, who just debuted her 25th fragrance, Electrify, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 30, of their recent bump in. “We were just talking and having fun. [I] can’t believe how her kids [Harlow, 11, and Sparrow, 10] have grown up so much. It’s amazing to always see her.”

Hilton and Richie, both 38, appeared on the reality TV series that debuted on Fox and then moved to E! from 2003 to 2007. On the show, the socialite pals ditched their high-class lifestyles to tackle various low-paying jobs.

Though the show concluded its run on E! more than a decade ago, The Simple Life’s legacy has lived on in today’s digital age. “It’s iconic, it’s timeless. I love just seeing all the different accounts on Instagram and different social media platforms and all the memes that people make and all the videos that people put out. It’s funny to see,” Hilton shared with Us.

“I’ll even be on the street and little 8-year-old girls will come up to me and be like, ‘I love The Simple Life.’ So that’s amazing,” she continued. “That’s really a show that people can enjoy and I’m so proud of that. I had so much fun doing it. … It was real and it was two best friends together. It was comedy gold.”

Hilton admitted that she does “still watch the show” and “it’s just so hilarious to relive the memories,” noting further that Richie “is literally one of the most hilarious people in the world.”

After The Simple Life, Hilton landed other shows, like Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and The World According to Paris. However, fans shouldn’t expect the businesswoman to return to the reality TV world anytime soon.

“Every day, my team gets calls from networks and production companies and people just pitching me all different types of reality shows and also [pitches to] redo The Simple Life,” she explained to Us. “But I just feel that it’s not really my priority. I’m a businesswoman and I’m running a huge empire and my brand. I don’t really have time to do something like that, but I just did launch my YouTube channel.”

Hilton’s latest business ventures include the launch of her 25th fragrance, Electrify. While she admitted to still wearing “all of my perfumes,” Hilton explained what makes Electrify “completely different.”

“It’s [has a] sweet coconut vanilla [scent] and [it] has a bit of floral in it and magnolia and scarlet apple. So when you put the scent on, it just immediately puts you in an amazing mood,” she said of the perfume. “I like all my scents just to be unique and different, and this is my favorite new one.”

Hilton added that Electrify is “the perfect perfume to wear out at night, on a date or just to make a statement.”

Hilton’s new fragrance, Electrify, is now available for purchase at Perfumania.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!