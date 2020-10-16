When it comes to music, the ‘80s and ’90s had it all — from bubblegum pop songs to boy band ballads to R&B hits. Now, you can relive the beloved decades with some of DJ Cassidy’s favorite hits.

With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Cassidy — who famously mixed records at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2008 wedding and President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration party — has been gathering some of the most renowned artists of the decades to keep people entertained with his digital series, Pass the Mic.

In honor of the release of the third volume, Cassidy, 39, shared his top ‘80s and ‘90s R&B picks — and why he loves them — with Us Weekly. Keep scrolling for the nostalgic tracks!

“Make It Last Forever” by Keith Sweat

“[This is] a pivotal New Jack Swing romance — [it’s] equally perfect on a stormy night and a sunny afternoon.”

“Come & Talk to Me” by Jodeci

“Weak” by SWV

“[This was] my sixth grade prom anthem. And [it’s] the coolest R&B ballad of the ‘90s.”

“Baby Baby Baby” by TLC

“When the sun is shining and the weather is warm, this is what I blast for instant party vibes.”

“I Love Your Smile” by Shanice

“As the title suggests, this ‘90s feel-good classic makes you smile instantaneously every time.”

“Spread My Wings” by Troop

“Turned Away” by Chuckii Booker

“Can’t Stop” by After 7

“Dial My Heart” by The Boys

“Hold On” by En Vogue

“Don’t Walk Away” by Jade

“Here We Go Again” by Portrait

“II Hype” by EnTouch

“Why You Get Funky on Me” by Today

“Ain’t My Type of Hype” by Full Force

“[This is] the pivotal song in the classic Kid ‘N Play movie “House Party” from the House Party soundtrack remains the iconic house party record of all time.”

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” by Father MC

“I’m Dreamin’” by Christopher Williams

“Rub You the Right Way” by Johnny Gill

“Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe

“[This is] the greatest party record of ‘90s — [it’s] even more universally explosive as it was thirty years ago.”

“My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown

“If [Michael Jackson’s] ‘Billie Jean’ was the coolest R&B record of the early ‘80s, ‘My Prerogative’ was the coolest R&B record of the late ‘80s.”

“If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition

“Everyone’s been inspired by this song’s iconic choreography — even Beyoncé.”

“Rump Shaker” by Wreckx-N-Effect

“Teddy Riley’s iconic booty shaking anthem rocks the clubs today like it’s 1992.”

“End of the Road” by Boyz II Men

“The most iconic goodbye song of all time has never, and will never, say goodbye.”