The Mahomes household is all-in on Taylor Swift fandom.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, revealed on Thursday, June 13, that their two kids are already Swifties.

“We’re all big football fans in the Mahomes household,” Patrick said, “and big Taylor Swift fans as well.”

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, share two kids, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months. The parents revealed their kids’ music taste this week as the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings at a ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Swift, whose boyfriend is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was not at the ceremony as she continues her Eras Tour in England, but she was able to join virtually. Swift, 34, tuned in to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s Instagram live feed of the event, even jumping into the comments to share some all-caps congratulations, including “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

Over the past year, Swift has become more than just the supportive girlfriend of an NFL player, transforming into an avid Chiefs fan. She took a moment during the ceremony as well to congratulate Hardman on signing an extension in Kansas City, writing, “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

Brittany added that Swift’s immersion into the NFL has only helped grow the game.

“I love it,” she told E! News. “I love that it’s getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad.”

Patrick noted the same, and said in an interview with TIME in April that Swift has made the Chiefs popular far beyond Kansas City.

“[They] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team,” he said. “That came from Taylor’s fan base.”

“We like having that visibility,” he continued. “At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”

It helps that the Chiefs are also back-to-back champions and in good position to pull off the NFL’s first-ever three-peat.

“The first thing I think of is how great last season was and the adversity we dealt with,” Patrick said, reflecting on the team’s 2023 season. “Then I’m going to think about how I can get another one for the pinkie finger. It’s going to take a lot of hard work [to win three straight titles]. It’s never been done before for a good reason. It takes a special group of guys, and I think we’ve got that group.”