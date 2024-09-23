Patrick Flueger is still in the dark about Chicago P.D.’s plans for Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess’ season 12 wedding — but he has ideas about what might happen.

“It’s not really our show [style] to have [a wedding],” Flueger, who plays Ruzek, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 12, which premieres on Wednesday, September 25. “I don’t know how you squeeze that into our show. It feels like it’s probably gonna be more suggested than it is something you’re gonna see on screen.”

Flueger, 40, explained that he “peppered” showrunner Gwen Sigan with “a couple of questions” when filming began, but she didn’t reveal her plans for the couple. (Ruzek proposed for a third time to Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, during season 11.)

“The case is kind of the star of the show. I don’t know how you pepper it in. I don’t even know if I would want it to be too big of a deal,” Flueger confessed, noting that his character wouldn’t want a massive affair.

The actor told Us, “I feel like Ruz is kinda, like, ‘Should we just go to the courthouse? Let’s just keep it simple. I don’t need the whole to do. I just wanna be with you.’ That’s how I think Ruzek would do it.”

Ahead of Ruzek and Burgess’ — fondly known by fans as “Burzek” — third engagement, LaRoyce Hawkins exclusively told Us that he’d happily marry the couple on TV. Hawkins, 36, plays Kevin Atwater, Ruzek’s best friend and Burgess’ former patrol partner before they both joined the Intelligence Unit.

“I’m certified to marry people,” Hawkins told Us in June 2023, noting he’s officiated a few weddings in his family. “I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them]. That’s what we wanna see.”

Flueger told Us earlier this month that he’s open to the idea of Atwater being Ruzek and Burgess’ officiant. “It would be perfect. It couldn’t be better than having him do it,” Flueger said, noting that he believes there will be “montages” with glimpses at the nuptials instead of a full scene about it. “You’d see the happenings and it would happen that way. You’re not gonna find yourself at the wedding with the characters.”

While Flueger is unsure of how the writers will celebrate Ruzek’s eventual marriage, he is confident that the third time’s a charm for the couple.

“Marina and myself, you know, we’re so close in real life that I think we’re kind of like, ‘All right, let’s not play this game anymore. Let’s just do it. People can be happy on TV,’” he revealed, pointing out that viewers don’t always have to “watch the will they, won’t they” relationship.

Outside of a season 12 wedding, which Sigan previously hinted was happening, Flueger told Us that the new season starts with a “bang.”

“Voight [played by Jason Beghe] is very affected by Upton [Tracy Spiridakos] leaving,” he teased, noting that Voight was “knocking on death’s door” during the season 11 finale, which shook him up. (Voight was kidnapped by a serial killer at the end of the season and Upton barely made it in time to save his life before she left Chicago for a new adventure.)

Flueger continued, “That really sets him in a direction that when we get started … he’s moving faster than we can all keep up with.” He added, “I’m really proud of the first two episodes. I think the audience is gonna be very excited.”

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET.