Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Know Any of the Music Played at Chiefs Practice: ‘I’m Getting Old’

By
Patrick Mahomes Doesn t Know Any of the Music Played at Chiefs Practice I m Getting Old 030
Patrick Mahomes. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was in for a surprise when he didn’t recognize any of the tunes at a Kansas City Chiefs practice.

“It’s just crazy to me how much music I don’t know out here,” Mahomes, 28, said in a TikTok posted by the Chiefs on Monday, August 12. “Like, I know I’m getting old.”

The quarterback, who was mic’d up for the training day, noted that he listened to “all types” of music but “just don’t know s—t out here.” .

“I ain’t never heard this song in my life,” he added, laughing.

@chiefs

QB1’s got jokes 🤣 #patrickmahomes #chiefs #micdup #funny

♬ original sound – Chiefs

Mahomes was having a particularly challenging practice. Before his music revelation, the NFL star realized he forgot his padded football pants and was instead dressed in base layer pants. In an additional clip, Patrick told his teammates about his mistake, saying, “Oh, dude, I didn’t put my pants on. Think anyone notices? I look like an idiot now, dude.”

While seemingly referring to Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes joked, “Maybe he’ll think my quads are so big that they look like pants.” In response, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said, “I doubt it.”

Patrick Mahomes Doesn t Know Any of the Music Played at Chiefs Practice I m Getting Old 030 040
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes headed off the field to finish getting dressed for practice. “Gotta go put my pants on,” he said. “See you later, [offensive lineman] Creed [Humphrey].”

After the initial clip of Mahomes’ pants mishap was posted by the Chiefs earlier this month, the athlete took to his own Instagram Story to share the video and added several laughing-crying emojis. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also poked fun at him.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews- Relationship Timeline

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline

“Sorry I’m not there to dress you … 😂 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the clip.

After taking a few months off following his Super Bowl LVIII win, Patrick headed to the Chiefs’ training camp in July — and has since gotten a visit from his wife and their two kids: daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 20 months.

Patrick Mahomes Doesn t Know Any of the Music Played at Chiefs Practice I m Getting Old 031
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Went to see dad today,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story on July 27. As Brittany and the kids watched Patrick, they “ate a lot of snacks” and “wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

Helen Mirren wearing purple gown on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Helen Mirren Uses This $23 Moisturizer That Gives Shoppers a ‘Soft Glow!’ View Deal

Brittany noted that Bronze was “on a mission to find his dad for an hour and a half.” After they spotted Patrick, she joked that Bronse “didn’t know what to do.”

c
Quizzes

Prove You Know Your Past and Present NFL Players — and Their Wives and Girlfriends

Play now

Brittany and Patrick announced last month that they were expecting their third baby, whom they later shared is a girl.

As for whether the couple hope to expand their family any further than baby No 3., Patrick said during a press conference, “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done.”

In this article

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!