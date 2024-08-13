Patrick Mahomes was in for a surprise when he didn’t recognize any of the tunes at a Kansas City Chiefs practice.

“It’s just crazy to me how much music I don’t know out here,” Mahomes, 28, said in a TikTok posted by the Chiefs on Monday, August 12. “Like, I know I’m getting old.”

The quarterback, who was mic’d up for the training day, noted that he listened to “all types” of music but “just don’t know s—t out here.” .

“I ain’t never heard this song in my life,” he added, laughing.

Mahomes was having a particularly challenging practice. Before his music revelation, the NFL star realized he forgot his padded football pants and was instead dressed in base layer pants. In an additional clip, Patrick told his teammates about his mistake, saying, “Oh, dude, I didn’t put my pants on. Think anyone notices? I look like an idiot now, dude.”

While seemingly referring to Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes joked, “Maybe he’ll think my quads are so big that they look like pants.” In response, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said, “I doubt it.”

Mahomes headed off the field to finish getting dressed for practice. “Gotta go put my pants on,” he said. “See you later, [offensive lineman] Creed [Humphrey].”

After the initial clip of Mahomes’ pants mishap was posted by the Chiefs earlier this month, the athlete took to his own Instagram Story to share the video and added several laughing-crying emojis. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also poked fun at him.

“Sorry I’m not there to dress you … 😂 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the clip.

After taking a few months off following his Super Bowl LVIII win, Patrick headed to the Chiefs’ training camp in July — and has since gotten a visit from his wife and their two kids: daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 20 months.

“Went to see dad today,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story on July 27. As Brittany and the kids watched Patrick, they “ate a lot of snacks” and “wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

Brittany noted that Bronze was “on a mission to find his dad for an hour and a half.” After they spotted Patrick, she joked that Bronse “didn’t know what to do.”

Brittany and Patrick announced last month that they were expecting their third baby, whom they later shared is a girl.

As for whether the couple hope to expand their family any further than baby No 3., Patrick said during a press conference, “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done.”