Kylie Kelce forgot jeans for Jason, and Brittany Mahomes forgot pants for Patrick.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram page shared a clip of Patrick, 28, realizing he’d forgotten to put on his padded football pants for a training camp practice, Brittany, 28, had the best reaction.

“Sorry I’m not there to dress you … 😂 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 7, alongside the video.

In the clip, Patrick — dressed in base layer pants with no protective padding — repeatedly told his teammates about his mistake.

“Oh, dude, I didn’t put my pants on. Think anyone notices?” he said. “I look like an idiot now, dude.”

Seemingly referring to Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, Patrick quipped, “Maybe he’ll think my quads are so big that they look like pants.”

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy replied, “I doubt it.” Patrick then walked off the field to finish getting dressed.

“Gotta go put my pants on,” he said. “See you later, [offensive lineman] Creed [Humphrey].”

Fans took to the comments section to react to Patrick’s antics.

“See you later Creed 😂😂sound like a kid that gotta go finish his chores,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “Omg I love him, he’s like an adorable, innocent, silly kid who also happens to be the absolute best player in football 😂❤️😎.”

Patrick could also laugh at himself; he shared the video via his own Instagram Story along with several laughing-crying emojis.

Chiefs training camp kicked off on July 21, which means Patrick has been away from Brittany and their two children: daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months. Brittany took Sterling and Bronze to visit the quarterback late last month.

“Went to see dad today,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside several snaps from the visit. She also shared a video of Patrick running off the field to greet his kids.

As Patrick gears up for football season, he and Brittany are also preparing for a new addition to their family. The twosome, who tied the knot in 2022, revealed last month that they are expecting their third baby together. They subsequently shared a video of Sterling flipping over pink X’s on a giant tic-tac-toe board to announce that they are having a girl.

While Patrick said during a press conference last month that being a dad is “awesome” and he “always wanted to have kids young,” he also made it clear that there won’t be a baby No. 4.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” he said to laughter from the assembled reporters. “I said, ‘Three and I’m done.’”