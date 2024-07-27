Brittany Mahomes took the kids to see dad Patrick Mahomes at training camp.

“Went to see dad today,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 27, alongside several sweet snaps of her and Patrick’s two children — daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 19 months.

Brittany took her followers through the family’s day visiting Patrick, 28, at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp, which kicked off on Sunday, July 21, in St. Joseph, Missouri. While the family watched Patrick train from the sidelines, they “ate lots of snacks” and “wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

She added that their son, Bronze, was “on a mission to find his dad for an hour and a half.” When they finally found him, however, he “didn’t know what to do.” The video showed Patrick running off the field to greet his kids.

According to Brittany, “they were some happy kiddos” after a day of playing football and eating snow cones.

Chiefs’ training camp will wrap up on Thursday, August 15, less than one month before the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Earlier this month, Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their third baby and later revealed that they would be welcoming another girl. During a press conference at training camp on July 16, the Chiefs quarterback confirmed that Baby No. 3 would be the last. “I’m done, I’ll say that,” he told reporters. “I said three and I’m done.”

Patrick added that he feels lucky that he and Brittany, who tied the knot in 2022, are young parents. “It’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young,” he shared. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

The NFL star has previously praised his wife as a “Hall of Fame mom” and wife, saying that people “don’t realize how much she does” for him and their family.

“I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that,” he gushed. “When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”