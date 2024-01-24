Patrick Mahomes is proud of how the Kansas City Chiefs played over the weekend but knows they still have to bring it to make it to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Hey, real quick, real quick,” Mahomes, 28, said in a clip from the NFL while in the team’s locker room after the team’s Sunday, January 21, game against the Buffalo Bills. “They asked for it and they got what they asked for.”

Mahomes turned to his fellow players and reminded them of what Travis Kelce had told them earlier in the day: their season is not over yet and they still have another game to play.

“But he said it, this s–t ain’t done,” the quarterback shouted while acknowledging the tight end’s words of wisdom. “We come back next week ready to f–king go.”

Kelce, 34, jumped in and told the team they have to “turn it up a notch” as they prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens next.

Mahomes ended his pep talk by leading the team in their “Chiefs on 3” chant.

During the Sunday divisional playoff game, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Bills with a final score of 27-24. The Bills had the chance to tie the game in the final quarter but kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal which led to the Chiefs’ victory.

The win also gave Mahomes another accolade to add to his list. The athlete became the quarterback with the most playoff victories before the age of 30. According to StatMuse, Mahomes now has 13 wins and has passed Tom Brady’s total of 12.

The Bills and Chiefs rivalry was in full swing on Sunday. The teams had leftover bad blood from their December 2023 regular season game. In the matchup, Kelce threw a pass to Kadarius Toney to score a touchdown. However, the referees called a penalty which cost them the points and the game. Following the loss, Mahomes took out his frustration on the call in a chat with Bills’ Josh Allen.

“Wildest f–king call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes quipped. “Offensive offsides on that play, man, f–king terrible.” (Mahomes later apologized to Allen, 27, and shared that he “regretted” acting that way.)

As several Chiefs entered the locker room on game day on Sunday, they were met by some passionate Bills fans throwing snowballs their way. Linebacker Drue Tranquill had some words for the group on social media after the game.

“I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him.” Tranquill, 28, wrote via X of having to dodge the frosted fastballs.“We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four-year-old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia.”