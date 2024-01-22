Patrick Mahomes had more than one reason to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs reigned victorious over the Buffalo Bills 27-24.

When the Chiefs won the AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, January 21, Patrick, 28, became the quarterback with the most playoff victories before the age of 30. The achievement was previously held by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

StatMuse shared the record-breaking news via X, explaining that Patrick now has 13 wins to Brady’s 12.

The highly-anticipated game marked the first time that the Chiefs played against the Bills since their controversial regular season match-up in December 2023.

After Kadarius Toney scored a touchdown from a lateral pass thrown by Travis Kelce, the referees called a penalty for offensive offsides. This move resulted in the points being reversed, with the Bills ultimately defeating the Chiefs.

When the game came to a close, Patrick was visibly upset, even yelling at the officials and throwing his helmet. Patrick also took out his frustration on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying to him after the game, “Wildest f–king call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man, f–king terrible.” (Patrick later apologized for his remarks, saying, “I regret acting like that.”)

The rivalry was present on Sunday, with Patrick and his teammates having to dodge snowballs that were being hurled at him by Bills fans as he ran to the locker room.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill called out the fans who pelted him and Patrick as well as others, writing via X on Sunday, “I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him. We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four year old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia.”

Tranquill’s post came in response to a post by Arrowhead Live, a Chiefs page, who suggested via X that the incident was going to turn physical. “Saw @DTranquill bouta post up with a Bills fan that was throwing snowballs at him after the game,” they wrote.

Bills fans even burned a photo of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a tailgate. Despite the tension, Swift, 34, and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were all smiles during the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, ripped off his shirt after Travis, 34, scored a touchdown, and climbed into the stands to interact with fans. The brothers’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, were also spotted inside a suite, as well as Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

With the Chiefs win, the team will now take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland on Sunday, January 28. The winners will then play either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers — depending on the outcome of the NFC Championship Game — at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.