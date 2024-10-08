Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a playful jab while comparing teammate Travis Kelce to his 3-year-old daughter, Sterling.

In a postgame press conference on Monday, October 7, Mahomes, 29, shook his head when asked to break down Kelce’s lateral play that put the Chiefs even further ahead of the New Orleans Saints leading into halftime.

“I’m shaking my head because I told him before the play, I said, ‘I’m going to throw it to you so we can get into field goal range,’” Mahomes told reporters. “He underhand shoveled it across the entire field. It’s like I’m talking to Sterling.”

Mahomes laughed as he praised the 35-year-old Chiefs tight end. “That’s Travis, man. He’s a special player. As long as he does and it works, man, no one’s going to say anything,” Mahomes said.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes’ Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick’s Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first […]

While the dynamic duo may have improvised the play, it worked in the Chiefs’ favor. The team beat the Saints 26-13 on Monday.

During halftime, Mahomes mentioned his toddler again in a hilarious parenting moment. While speaking with ESPN on Monday, Mahomes told his daughter to stop watching him on TV. “Hey, Sterling, go to bed!” he said to the camera with a laugh.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share Sterling as well as son Bronze, 22 months. The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, revealed in July that they’re expecting another baby. “Round three, here we come,” Patrick and Brittany, 29, wrote via a joint Instagram post at the time.

Days later, Patrick quipped that the couple are done expanding their family after welcoming baby No. 3.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes‘ Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

“I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he said in July. “It’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick previously gushed about parenting with Brittany during a May appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and [making] it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued: “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”