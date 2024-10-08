Patrick Mahomes delivered an adorable message to daughter Sterling while giving a halftime interview at his Kansas City Chiefs game.

While speaking with ESPN on Monday, October 7, the Chiefs quarterback, 29, took a moment to parent his 3-year-old, who was apparently back home — still awake and watching her dad on TV.

“Hey, Sterling, go to bed!” Patrick told the camera, before laughing and prancing away on the field.

Patrick and wife Brittany, both 29, share Sterling as well as son Bronze, who turns 1 year old next month. Brittany is pregnant with their third child, a girl. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced the news via Instagram in July, writing, “Round three, here we come.”

Days later, Patrick quipped that baby No. 3 will be his and Brittany’s last. “I’m done, I’ll say that,” he told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference. “I said three and I’m done.”

The athlete went on to say that he was happy about the fact that he and Brittany are young parents.

“It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained, adding, “Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

At Monday’s game, Brittany sported a red leather suit to watch the Chiefs defeat the New Orleans Saints in Arrowhead Stadium. She was spotted hugging Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When Brittany isn’t cheering on Patrick from the sidelines, she’s organizing family outings — and sharing the photos to social media. The family of four recently visited a pumpkin patch and posed in front of a farm-inspired mural with pigs in the background. Patrick smiled as he held Sterling on his lap, and Brittany grinned as she hugged Bronze for the group snap.

In August, Brittany documented Sterling’s first day of gymnastic class. The little girl wore a red Adidas Team USA leotard, similar to what Simone Biles wore during the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Flashing a smile, Sterling also showed off her light blue backpack.

“Had to have her own backpack 😂,” Brittany added in text over the image, tagging her husband.

Patrick previously gushed about the role Brittany has played in their family while he focuses on his sport.

“I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that,” he said on a May appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. “When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”