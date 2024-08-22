Wednesday was a big day in the Mahomes household as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, began gymnastics.

Brittany, 28, posted a pic of the occasion via her Instagram Story, showing her daughter standing in their kitchen. Sterling, 3, was clad in a red Adidas Team USA leotard, similar to what Simone Biles wore during the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She also wore white Adidas sneakers with the three-stripes logo in red.

“First day of gymnastics 😍,” Brittany wrote over the image. “In her USA leotard 🔥.”

Sterling flashed a smile on the next slide as she stood in the hallway, also wearing her light blue backpack.

“Had to have her own backpack 😂,” Brittany added in text over the image, tagging her husband, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Brittany and Patrick, also 28, married in March 2022. In addition to Sterling, they share son Bronze, 20 months, and are expecting another daughter.

Patrick previously gushed about the role Brittany has played in their family while he has needed to focus on football.

“I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that,” he said on a May appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. “When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

He added at training camp that he expects three kids to be enough.

“I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he said in July. “It’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

The Mahomes family has enjoyed a busy summer. Their European vacation took them to Portugal, Milan, Italy and Spain, riding the high of Patrick’s third Super Bowl win with the Chiefs before they returned stateside so dad could get ready for training camp.

Sterling and Bronze visited Patrick at camp in late July, where Brittany reported they “ate lots of snacks” and “wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

Patrick and the Chiefs are now in the preseason portion of their schedule. They’ll play their final exhibition game Thursday night at home against the Chicago Bears.