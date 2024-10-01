Brittany Mahomes needed a moment after seeing how big her son, Bronze, was at the pumpkin patch this year compared to last.

Mahomes, 29, shared two photos of her youngest child via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 30, the first showing Patrick “Bronze” III at the patch in 2023. In the snap, the little one made a concerned face as he sat inside a giant pumpkin display for a picture.

“Crying,” Mahomes captioned the second snap, which showed Bronze at this year’s fall event. The 22-month-old had a big smile on his face this time around and had grown leaps and bounds.

Brittany, who is pregnant with her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ third baby, also shared group photos from the outing. “The Best Days🤎🍂,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the same day.

In a group snap, Patrick, 29, and Brittany posed in front of a farm-inspired mural with pigs in the background. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback smiled as he held their eldest child, daughter Sterling, 3, on his lap. Brittany was grinning as she hugged Bronze for the family moment.

Patrick wore a black long-sleeve shirt and athletic shorts with a matching hat and black and white sneakers as they wandered the pumpkin patch. Brittany donned a casual black dress and yellow Converse.

Bronze matched his parents in a black and white outfit with color coordinated shoes. Sterling, meanwhile, chose a pink and orange dress with pumpkins printed on it and topped off her look with a big pink bow.

The family of four enjoyed apple cider donuts, a train ride for the kids through the farm and apple picking.

Monday’s festivities marked the second trip to the pumpkin patch this season for Brittany, who took the kids earlier in September as well. “The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam🍂🎃🤎,” she captioned images from their September 27 experience, which was focused mostly on apple picking.

In between the two farm days, Brittany supported her husband in California when the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 29.

Brittany wore a “Mahomes 15” hat to honor her spouse while sitting in the stands. She rocked a red T-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump and black leather pants. The pregnant star capped off the gameday look with red and orange checkered sneakers as another nod to the Chiefs’ colors.

Earlier this year, Brittany and Patrick announced they are expecting their third baby. “Round three, here we come,” they captioned a joint Instagram post in July.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts before tying the knot in March 2022, have since documented Brittany’s progress. In August, the pair enjoyed a movie date, which Brittany called “the best ever,” via her Instagram Stories.

The following month, Brittany and Patrick took the night off from their kids to celebrate his birthday with their close friends. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were part of the party crew.

Amid all the fun, Brittany told her followers in July that “this pregnancy has been the hardest on me.” She explained via social media at the time that she’s had “sickness, exhaustion and now skin” problems.

Patrick, for his part, teased in July that he’s “done” after three kids. “I said three and I’m done,” he told reporters at the Chiefs training camp press conference that month.

The NFL player, however, doesn’t regret having kids back-to-back. “I always wanted to have kids young,” Patrick shared. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”