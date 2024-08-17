Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Has Best Date Night With Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes stepped out with husband Patrick Mahomes for a date night at the movies, but she says one element of the evening outshone even her man.

“Had a movie date with my babes last night and it was the best ever,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 16, over a selfie of her and Patrick, 28, in a movie theater. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, pictured kissing his wife on the cheek, was dressed cozily in a black hoodie, while Brittany sported a white top.

In another Instagram Story post, Brittany showed off her movie theater treat, a Coca-Cola Icee, with the caption, “But like really this was the MVP of the night.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced in July that Brittany was pregnant with their third child, later revealing they were expecting another girl. Patrick and Brittany already share two children: daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 19 months.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

Days later, Patrick confirmed during a press conference at Chiefs football training camp that Baby No. 3 would be the last for the Mahomes family. “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he told reporters on July 16, before adding that he’s grateful to be a younger parent.

“It’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young,” the NFL star shared. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick previously called Brittany a “Hall of Fame mom” and wife, noting that most people “don’t realize how much she does” for him and their family.

“I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and [making]it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that,” he said. “When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time. And she pushes me to be great, and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Patrick headed to Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri in July, where he has since been visited by Brittany and the kids. The soon-to-be mom of three shared highlights from their visit via her Instagram Story, which showed the family watching Patrick train from the sidelines, where they “ate lots of snacks” and “wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

The Chiefs’ training camp wrapped up on Thursday, August 15, prior to the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.