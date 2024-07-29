Calling all moms of toddlers — Brittany Mahomes needs your help.

Brittany, 28, took to social media on Sunday, July 28, to reveal that she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, let their son Bronze, 19 months, develop a “bad habit” while the family were recently enjoying a break together.

“Alright mamas or professionals,” Brittany, who is expecting her third child, wrote via Instagram Stories. “We started a bad habit with Bronze while on vacation, we started letting him watch TV when eating literally just to keep him chill and not throw fits in public… cause he is still not the best eater and will fight it and throw huge huge huge fits when trying to make him eat.”

The founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current was likely referring to the family’s recent vacation around Europe during the NFL off-season, which saw Brittany, Patrick, 28, Bronze, and the couple’s daughter, Sterling Sky, 3, visit Portugal, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and England.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

The post detailed how Bronze quickly developed a taste for expanded screen time after his parents attempted to curb the meltdowns. “Really didn’t want to do that while we were in restaurants while on our trips… so we let him watch TV and he would literally eat anything we gave him in silence and it was great,” Brittany wrote.

She then went on to explain that Bronze has refused to let the habit go now that he’s back home. “Well now have been trying to break this now that we are home but he legit will not eat a single thing unless he gets a show and then if he does will eat anything…” she wrote. “So I need secrets on how to break this and get him to eat. Please share all the tips if ya have any.”

Brittany then included a poll box for fellow moms to submit their advice before posting a selection of the responses that resonated with her the most.

The Mahomes household is undoubtedly busy at the moment after Brittany, a retired soccer player, revealed that Sterling is dipping her toes into the world of sports.

“Sterling starts soccer tomorrow and she’s gonna be the brightest one out there, let me tell ya,” Brittany wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25. Brittany played as a forward for the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding before she co-founded Kansas City Current, a top-division team in the National Women’s Soccer League, alongside her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband.

Related: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick’s Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first […]

But while Brittany shared her excitement for Sterling to start playing sport, Bronze failed to show the same enthusiasm.

In a playful video, also shared via Brittany’s Instagram, Bronze was seen tugging at his black soccer socks and asking for them to be taken off.