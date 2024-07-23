Your account
Celebrity News

Brittany Mahomes Says Her Skin Is ‘Losing Its Mind’ Amid ‘Hardest’ Pregnancy

By
Brittany Mahomes. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is getting candid about her skin struggles amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3.

“Good morning, just me and my skin thats [sic] losing its mind,” Mahomes, 28, captioned an unfiltered selfie via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 23. “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me … sickness, exhaustion and now skin!”

For a little pampering, Mahomes said she got an “amazing facial,” which she hopes will also help clear up her skin.

Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced they are expecting a third child earlier this month. The pair, who wed in 2022, also share daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months. During a Tic-tac-toe-themed gender reveal on July 19, the Mahomes family revealed Brittany is pregnant with another girl.

While the family is soaking in all the precious moments, Patrick, 28, assured that their brood would be complete with the new addition.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference on July 16. “I said three and I’m done.”

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

However, Patrick acknowledged that it’s “awesome” being a young parent.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany are busy with their kids and respective careers, but they still make time as a couple to have some fun. The duo jetted off to Europe earlier this month, and while they spent time doing activities with their kids, they were also able to have a date night with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany wrote via Instagram on July 15, alongside a carousel of snaps from the trip, which included a group shot with Patrick, Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, and an additional photo of her and the pop star hugging. The post came days after Patrick and Brittany attended Swift’s Eras Tour with Kelce at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

In addition to appearing at the Swift’s unforgettable stop in Amsterdam, Patrick and Brittany attended more star-studded events during their trip. While in London, the couple attended a match at Wimbledon and Morgan Wallen’s concert.

