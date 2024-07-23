Brittany Mahomes is getting candid about her skin struggles amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3.

“Good morning, just me and my skin thats [sic] losing its mind,” Mahomes, 28, captioned an unfiltered selfie via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 23. “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me … sickness, exhaustion and now skin!”

For a little pampering, Mahomes said she got an “amazing facial,” which she hopes will also help clear up her skin.

Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced they are expecting a third child earlier this month. The pair, who wed in 2022, also share daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months. During a Tic-tac-toe-themed gender reveal on July 19, the Mahomes family revealed Brittany is pregnant with another girl.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

While the family is soaking in all the precious moments, Patrick, 28, assured that their brood would be complete with the new addition.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference on July 16. “I said three and I’m done.”

However, Patrick acknowledged that it’s “awesome” being a young parent.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany are busy with their kids and respective careers, but they still make time as a couple to have some fun. The duo jetted off to Europe earlier this month, and while they spent time doing activities with their kids, they were also able to have a date night with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Related: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick’s Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first […]

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany wrote via Instagram on July 15, alongside a carousel of snaps from the trip, which included a group shot with Patrick, Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, and an additional photo of her and the pop star hugging. The post came days after Patrick and Brittany attended Swift’s Eras Tour with Kelce at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

In addition to appearing at the Swift’s unforgettable stop in Amsterdam, Patrick and Brittany attended more star-studded events during their trip. While in London, the couple attended a match at Wimbledon and Morgan Wallen’s concert.