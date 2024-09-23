Some NFL quarterbacks are just as well-known for their lives off the field.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for example, has made headlines for his family since he was drafted in 2017. Mahomes started dating his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in high school.

Although they ended up attending separate colleges, the twosome stuck together and tied the knot in March 2022. They welcomed daughter Sterling and son Bronze in February 2021 and November 2022, respectively. Nearly two years after welcoming Bronze, the pair shared in July 2024 that they are expecting baby No. 3.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, also began dating in high school — and have been going strong ever since.

The couple got married in April 2021 and announced that they were expanding their family in June 2024.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the WAGs of every NFL starting quarterback: