Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

A Guide to the Wives and Girlfriends of 2024 NFL Quarterbacks

By
A Complete Guide to the Wives and Girlfriends of Every NFL Starting Quarterback
25
Getty Images (2)

Some NFL quarterbacks are just as well-known for their lives off the field.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for example, has made headlines for his family since he was drafted in 2017. Mahomes started dating his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in high school.

Although they ended up attending separate colleges, the twosome stuck together and tied the knot in March 2022. They welcomed daughter Sterling and son Bronze in February 2021 and November 2022, respectively. Nearly two years after welcoming Bronze, the pair shared in July 2024 that they are expecting baby No. 3.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, also began dating in high school — and have been going strong ever since.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

The couple got married in April 2021 and announced that they were expanding their family in June 2024.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the WAGs of every NFL starting quarterback:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Travis Kelce Responds to Aaron Rodgers Pfizer Joke I Thought It Was Pretty Good

Aaron Rodgers

Brittany Mahomes
1268082904ciara206

Ciara
Hailee Steinfeld Bio

Hailee Steinfeld

Lamar Jackson
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes
Seattle Seahawks Surprise Fans With Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson
Victoria Fuller Bio

Victoria Fuller

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.