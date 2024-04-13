The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheering squad got a new addition in quarterback Baker Mayfield’s first baby.

“Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30 p.m.,” Baker’s wife, Emily Mayfield, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 13. “She is truly everything we prayed for and more.”

Baker, 28, and Emily, 33, named their daughter Kova Jade, who was born on Tuesday, April 9 and weighed 9 pounds and 2 ounces.

“We’re enjoying life as a family of four,” Emily added on Saturday, referring to the couple, Kova and their dog. “Fergus is so gentle and curious. Daddy is so smitten and Mama wants to pause time and make these days last forever.”

In a second Instagram Story post, Emily shared the first photo of their baby girl. In the snapshot, Baker cradled Kova in a white, fuzzy blanket while lounging on a bed. Their pup dutifully looked on, resting a paw on Baker’s hand. A white heart emoji covered Kova’s face.

“My heart could explode any minute, I swear,” Emily gushed over the photo. “Bake was born to be a dad.”

Baker reposted the family photo onto his Instagram Stories on Saturday, noting he “can’t even express the pure joy.”

Baker started dating Emily in 2017, getting married two years later. They announced in December 2023 that they were expecting their first child.

“We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing maternity photos. “But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

Fellow NFL star Travis Kelce was thrilled about the couple’s addition, “Ayyyeee!! Congrats you guys,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, wrote via Instagram comment.

Baker and Emily’s marriage had previously been at the forefront of a cheating scandal. In February 2020, Cleveland Browns fan Kacie Dingess claimed she had a brief affair with Baker one year earlier. (Baker was previously the QB for the Browns before being traded to the Bucs.)

“[When] I left, I was like, ‘Good doing business with you’ — like, joking around,” Dingess said during an appearance on Rover’s Morning Glory show. “And he was like, ‘Don’t say that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m just kidding.’ And then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for that for a few minutes. He was like, ‘OK, well, drive safe,’ and I was like, ‘OK, see ya.’”

According to Dingess, Baker allegedly blocked her on social media after she came forward with her allegations. Neither Baker nor Emily ever addressed Dingess’ claims or the rumors that the NFL star had been unfaithful.