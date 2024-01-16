Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wife Emily Wilkinson’s romance hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Before they began dating in 2017, Wilkinson was hesitant to date Mayfield since she assumed he was going to be a “typical playboy athlete.” After getting to know the quarterback on a deeper level, she learned there was more to him.

“He’s such a softy,” Wilkinson told ESPN in July 2019. “He’s a mama’s boy.”

Six months into their romance, the couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. Since their nuptials, Mayfield has played for four different NFL teams including the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career, Wilkinson has been in the stands cheering on her husband despite their rocky first year of marriage.

During the 2023 season, Mayfield found his groove with the Buccaneers but that wasn’t the only highlight for the duo. In December 2023, the pair announced she is pregnant with their first baby.

Keep scrolling to see Mayfield and Wilkinson’s relationship timeline:

2017

The twosome were introduced by a mutual friend but Wilkinson was hesitant to date him at first. According to an ESPN profile on Mayfield, the athlete repeatedly followed and unfollowed Wilkinson on Instagram to try to catch her attention. His persistence paid off as he convinced her to meet him in person.

2018

The same year Mayfield got drafted by the Browns, he proposed to Wilkinson.

“I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life,” Wilkinson wrote via Instagram in July 2018. “I love you fiancé!!!!!! ♥️ @bakermayfield.”

July 2019

One year after announcing their engagement, Wilkinson and Mayfield wed.

February 2020

The pair’s first year of marriage got off to a rocky start after Kacie Dingess, who was a fan of the Browns, alleged that Mayfield cheated on Wilkinson with her the year before.

Dingess claimed that she messaged Mayfield a video of her shotgunning a beer during a Browns game mimicking a viral clip of him doing the same. After sending the message, Dingess claimed that Mayfield added her on Snapchat and they hooked up in person.

“[When] I left, I was like, ‘Good doing business with you’ — like, joking around,” Dingess said during an appearance on Rover’s Morning Glory show. “And he was like, ‘Don’t say that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m just kidding.’ And then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for that for a few minutes. He was like, ‘OK, well, drive safe,’ and I was like, ‘OK, see ya.’”

Dingess shared that she decided to come forward after Mayfield blocked her social media. While neither Mayfield nor Wilkinson addressed the allegations, the social media personality shared a cryptic post of her husband.

“Even if people don’t want you to be, you’re always perfect in my eyes,” she captioned a selfie of her and Mayfield at the time.

July 2021

The duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and Wilkinson posted a touching tribute to her husband.

“I cannot believe it’s been 2 years! We’ve been married longer than we dated/were engaged … and I can confidently say I love you more now than ever!” she gushed via Instagram. “Thanks for being the best life partner … now let’s celebrate🥳🥰♥️.”

April 2022

As Mayfield was honored by his alma mater, Oklahoma University, Wilkinson was by his side as his Heisman statue was set up on campus.

“Last weekend was a special one. Of course it’s incredible to watch a Heisman statue go up, immortalizing my husband and the legacy he left at OU,” she penned via Instagram. “But what gave me the most joy was seeing Baker on his old stomping grounds, surrounded by a fan base that absolutely adores him. For someone who gives everything to this game, it sure was fun to celebrate you and your OU accomplishments! We love you #6! ❤️🤍.”

March 2023

Mayfield and Wilkinson had an “incredible week” at Pro Athletes Outreach’s conference working on their marriage alongside other NFL couples.

“Every year, Baker and I make it a priority to go to PAO, a faith-based marriage conference for the NFL,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “It is so fulfilling, and such a nice reset in our marriage, not to mention a perfect time to connect with other like-minded couples in the NFL. (And SO fun!)”

December 2023

The couple announced the Mayfield family are expecting their newest member.

“We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀,” they wrote via Instagram. “But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!🩷🩷🩷.”