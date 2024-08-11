Victoria Fuller and Will Levis’ romance is heating up — and they’re spilling secrets.
Fuller, 30, recently visited Levis, 25, at his Tennessee Titans NFL training camp, where she was tapped to participate in a social media video. The Titans team asked several of the players’ wives and girlfriends about their men.
“Will loves flowers,” Fuller gushed in the Friday, August 9, video shared via the Titans’ TikTok. “His favorite flower is blue hydrangeas, and he wants a hydrangea garden one day.”
Fuller and Levis, the Titans’ quarterback, debuted their relationship on social media late last month. He uploaded a pic of the pair cuddling on a boat onto his Instagram Story July 29, tagging Fuller’s page.
The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24, reposted the snap onto her page with the caption, “Life update ❤️.”
Fuller’s new romance marks her first since breaking up with Greg Grippo, whom she started dating in 2022. Fuller and Grippo, 31, got together while her stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 was airing. On the Bachelor Nation spinoff, Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo, but the pair split before the finale. Fuller denied DePhillipo’s claims that she cheated on him with Grippo.
@titans
asking the wives and girlfriends the important questions #tennesseetitans #nfl
“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” Fuller exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”
She added at the time, “I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We’ll see. I own a house, so I’m not going anywhere … It was the sweetest thing ever [for him to join me on stage at the reunion]. He didn’t ask for anything. He just wanted to be there to support me, and I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend.”
Fuller, who previously dated former Bachelor Chris Soules before going on BiP, and Grippo ultimately went their separate ways earlier this year.
“Breakups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private,” she wrote via Instagram Story in May. “Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace. [I’m thankful to those who] reached out and been supportive. I wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us.”
Levis, for his part, last dated Gia Duddy.