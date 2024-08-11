Victoria Fuller and Will Levis’ romance is heating up — and they’re spilling secrets.

Fuller, 30, recently visited Levis, 25, at his Tennessee Titans NFL training camp, where she was tapped to participate in a social media video. The Titans team asked several of the players’ wives and girlfriends about their men.

“Will loves flowers,” Fuller gushed in the Friday, August 9, video shared via the Titans’ TikTok. “His favorite flower is blue hydrangeas, and he wants a hydrangea garden one day.”

Fuller and Levis, the Titans’ quarterback, debuted their relationship on social media late last month. He uploaded a pic of the pair cuddling on a boat onto his Instagram Story July 29, tagging Fuller’s page.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24, reposted the snap onto her page with the caption, “Life update ❤️.”

Fuller’s new romance marks her first since breaking up with Greg Grippo, whom she started dating in 2022. Fuller and Grippo, 31, got together while her stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 was airing. On the Bachelor Nation spinoff, Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo, but the pair split before the finale. Fuller denied DePhillipo’s claims that she cheated on him with Grippo.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” Fuller exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”

Related: Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Relationship Timeline Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo had a strong connection despite their controversial start. Bachelor Nation met Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After her relationship with the pilot didn’t work out, she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules. The twosome split in fall 2020 after spending time […]

She added at the time, “I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We’ll see. I own a house, so I’m not going anywhere … It was the sweetest thing ever [for him to join me on stage at the reunion]. He didn’t ask for anything. He just wanted to be there to support me, and I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend.”

Fuller, who previously dated former Bachelor Chris Soules before going on BiP, and Grippo ultimately went their separate ways earlier this year.

“Breakups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private,” she wrote via Instagram Story in May. “Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace. [I’m thankful to those who] reached out and been supportive. I wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us.”

Levis, for his part, last dated Gia Duddy.