Victoria Fuller and Will Levis are wasting no time flaunting their new romance on the gridiron.

Fuller, 30, paid a visit to her new quarterback boyfriend, 25, at Tennessee Titans practice on Thursday, August 1.

The Bachelor alum posted a pair of photos of the couple via her Instagram Stories, including one of them embracing in the end zone. “Flirting with the qb ❤️,” Fuller captioned the pictures. Levis posted the images to his own Stories shortly after.

Fuller also uploaded a video of her and Levis having a chat on the sidelines of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the Titans call home. She accompanied the post with Taylor Swift’s song “So High School,” a song that is widely known to be about Swift’s relationship with her own football star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

On Monday, July 29, Levis shared a photo via Instagram Stories of him and Fuller embracing on a boat and included a white heart emoji, the first acknowledgment of their relationship. Fuller shared the same picture to her Stories, writing, “life update 🥹❤️.”

This is the first relationship for Fuller — who first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020 — since breaking up with Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo earlier this year.

In April, Grippo, 31, confirmed that he and Fuller had broken up after more than a year of dating. Fuller broke her silence on the split via her Instagram Stories the following month, saying she wished Grippo “nothing but the best.”

Levis, meanwhile, is poised to enter the upcoming NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Titans, a job he earned in the middle of last season after taking over for Ryan Tannehill.

He previously dated Gia Duddy, who was by his side during the 2023 NFL Draft, before the couple split in September of that year.

While Fuller and Levis celebrate their new relationship, there is one person who is not thrilled about the development: former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

On the Tuesday, July 30, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, Higgins, 35, said that he doesn’t support Fuller being with Levis because he’s “an [Indianapolis] Colts fan.”

“He’s a joke,” Ben quipped. “She cannot go to a rival team of mine. She could’ve dated anybody else in the NFL other than the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.”