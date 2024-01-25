While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly had a girlfriend since college, he has managed to keep the majority of his love life out of the public eye.

Jackson — who got drafted to play for the Ravens in 2018 — has previously talked about his and his family’s decision to stay out of the media.

“I have the type of mother that sits back and lets everything happen for you, lets you have the spotlight, is not willing to join out there and just go talking about anything that don’t have nothing to do with her,” Jackson explained to the Courier Journal in a December 2016 interview. “It’s about football, not about other things.”

While he has stayed out of the spotlight, Jackson reportedly has been in a relationship with Jaime Taylor since attending the University of Louisville together in 2017. Not much is known about Taylor, however, in October 2021, Jackson revealed that he had a 9-month-old daughter named Milan. (The athlete has not shared the identity of Milan’s mother.)

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jackson’s love life:

Who Is Jaime Taylor?

According to a 2019 article published by the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor and Jackson had been dating for two years after meeting at the University of Louisville.

In the post, Taylor gave some rare insight into her relationship with Jackson.

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism,” Taylor told the outlet at the time. “I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

When Did Jackson Welcome His Daughter?

In October 2021, Jackson revealed that he had a 9-month-old daughter via his Instagram Story. He posted a picture of his baby girl dressed as Pebbles from The Flintstones.

A few days later after a game, Jackson confirmed he was the father of a little girl.

“Her name is Milan,” Jackson told reporters without sharing the name of the baby’s mother. “I just call her Lani.”

Three months later, Jackson posted photos of Milan to his Instagram Story in celebration of her first birthday.

“Happy 1st Girl Day Mami,” he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter with food on her face, per People.