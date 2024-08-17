Patrick Mahomes sure has a way with kids!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won over his tiny fans as he signed footballs at an NFL training camp, with the footage shared via the team’s official Instagram account on Friday, August 16.

In the footage, the athlete, 28, can be seen making his way through the line of adoring fans as he signed autographs and they cheered him on.

The clip was simply captioned, “QB1” with an emoji of a hand holding a pen accompanying it.

Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates are at the tail end of their summer training camp, where they’ve been breaking a sweat for the past month in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Away from the field, the star player is a father of two, sharing daughters Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 20 months with wife Brittany, 28. The couple also have another baby on the way, which they announced via Instagram in July 2024.

Speaking to reporters at a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on July 17, 2024 following the baby announcement, Mahomes confirmed it would be the pair’s last child.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” he said. “I said three and I’m done.”

While Mahomes isn’t looking to expand his family further, the sports star admitted in the press conference he is loving being a dad.

“It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young,” Mahomes said. “I got to grow up in a locker room and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany have been together since meeting in high school in Texas as teenagers. They welcomed their first child in 2020 and later tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022.

Appearing on in an episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast in May 2024, Mahomes had nothing but praise for his wife’s parenting skills.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He added, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”