Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce Still ‘Wants to Make an Impact’ Despite Slow Start to NFL Season

By
Feature Patrick Mahomes Addresses Travis Kelce Uncharacteristic 3 NFL Games
Travis Kelce and Patrick MahomesSarah Stier/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is weighing in on teammate Travis Kelce’s uncharacteristic start to the NFL season.

“Teams still — I mean, the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal. It’s well-deserved but, I mean, we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it’s like two or three people are going to him,” Mahomes, 29, told reporters on Sunday, September 22. “He understands.”

Mahomes’ comments came after the Chiefs beat the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 on Sunday. Despite their win, which brought the Chiefs to 3-0 so far this season, fans are missing the magic between Mahomes and Kelce, 34, on the field. Kelce caught four passes for 30 yards on Sunday and has just eight catches overall this season. He has yet to score a touchdown.

“The great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day,” Mahomes continued. “I’m gonna try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open.”

Celebrities Who Love Football

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football

Mahomes emphasized that opposing teams’ defenders are doing their best to cover Kelce, which gives the chance for other Chiefs players to be open. He also spoke candidly about his own performance this season.

Feature Patrick Mahomes Addresses Travis Kelce Uncharacteristic 3 NFL Games
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“I feel like I haven’t played very well, and that’s not a stats thing,” he admitted. “I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at. So, it’s about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we’ve got to execute at a higher level offensively.”

Fans have been disappointed with Kelce’s three underwhelming weeks after the record-breaking numbers he put up last year. The tight end, however, appears to be unbothered.

“I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast earlier this month. “I just went out there and started to play free and play for my guys. Sure enough, I think that’s the better mentality. You think about it more play by play and what your job is on that specific play.”

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Travis Kelce Uncharacteristic 3 NFL Games 2
Travis Kelce walks off the field during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The comment came after the Chiefs game on September 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was the first time since September 2018 that Kelce did not have three or more receptions in a game. (The Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25, and Kelce caught one pass for a total of five yards.)

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal
Kevin Richardson! Paul Rudd! Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs

Related: Celebs Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs

“For whatever reason, these past two games it hasn’t gone that way for me,” Kelce continued during the September 18 podcast episode. “That’s football, man. I’m not about to sit here and get frustrated about it. I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success knowing I demand that out of myself. I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s tough for me to deal with me being mediocre or having stats that represent that.”

Kelce praised his team’s defense for “playing their asses off” during each game.

“Getting turnovers, finding a way to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable,” he said. “They’re really making it hard for them to throw the ball downfield with the type of pressures that we’re getting and how good our coverage is right now.”

In this article

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.