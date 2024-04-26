Patrick Schwarzenegger knows spilling closely guarded secrets about The White Lotus would result in him packing his bags.

Schwarzenegger, 30, stars in the upcoming third season of the HBO anthology series, and while fans of the show are itching for details, the actor has no plans on being the one to provide them.

“I don’t want to get fired, I can’t reveal anything!” Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly at Emporio Armani’s spring 2024 collection launch party at Socialist in New York City on Wednesday, April 24. “I signed a tight NDA with this one. Whatever’s out online is out online.”

Schwarzenegger noted they are “still filming” the highly anticipated third installment of the show, which he said has been a dream come true.

He gushed, “I have always been a fan of The White Lotus, and now that I get to be on it, it’s an even better feeling.”

As for what we do know about what to expect from season 3, the show heads to Thailand after the first season took place in Hawaii and season 2 jetted off to Italy.

“The first season highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” The White Lotus creator Mike White said during the HBO aftershow following the season 2 finale. “I think the third season will be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

While details about Schwarzenegger’s character remain a mystery, he is joined by an ensemble cast that also includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins and Blackpink’s Lisa.

In addition, Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role of The White Lotus spa manager Belinda, who appeared in season 1.

Sam Nivola, who was also announced as part of the season 3 cast, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from filming via Instagram earlier this month.

Nivola, 20, posted a series of black-and-white photos, including a couple shirtless shots of Schwarzenegger, on April 7. In one particular image, Schwarzenegger can be seen on a boat next to Iris Apatow, leading some to believe she will also be part of the season 3 cast as well.

The third season of The White Lotus is expected to premiere on HBO in 2025.

With reporting by Veronika Collins