New England Patriots player Christian Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots and will be out of action indefinitely.

“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots. He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian,” the Patriots official X account wrote on Sunday, July 28. “Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world.”

The statement continued, “While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, praised Patriots trainer Jim Whalen for aiding the 25-year-old player. “I would be remiss if I did not thank the Patriots’ trainer, Jim Whalen, for his absolute diligence and care over the last couple of days,” she wrote via X on Sunday. “Today could have looked a lot different without Jim’s persistent [sic] and expertise.”

Following news of his blood clots, Barmore released a statement via his Instagram Story on Sunday. “Thank you everyone for all the support, thoughts and prayers. I’ll be back soon,” he wrote, alongside a pic of him in the Patriots uniform.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addressed Barmore’s condition during a press conference on Monday. “I just want to thank the medical professionals in house and also Mass General as far as the care of Barmore,” Mayo, 38, said. “Obviously this is an unfortunate thing. But for me, it’s not even about football. When you talk about things like that it’s about the man.”

Mayo noted that Barmore is “getting tremendous care” and he’s “anticipating” that the defensive tackle will be “coming back.”

When asked if there was a timetable for Barmore’s return, Mayo noted that “all these situations are different.” He added, “When he’s ready to go, we’ll be here waiting for him.”

Mayo noted that Barmore is in “tremendous spirits” and has his mother, Heri Barmore, by his side while he’s receiving care. Mayo added that Christian is not in the hospital.

“He just wants to play football,” Mayo said. “But in understanding the seriousness of this, he needs to get healthy and we’ll be praying for him.”

Christian was at the Patriots’ training camp earlier this month, indicating that he passed the team’s physical. However, he was absent during practices on Friday, July 26, and Sunday.

Christian is beginning his fourth season with the Patriots. Back in 2021, he was a second-round pick for the Patriots out of Alabama. Christian signed a four-year $84 million extension this year, with more than $41 million guaranteed, per the Athletic.