Peaky Blinders Movie Starring Cillian Murphy Is Happening at Netflix

Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me …” Murphy, 48, said in a statement with Netflix on Tuesday, June 4. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Netflix announced the film had been greenlit on Tuesday. While sharing the news on social media, the streamer included a picture of the front page of the script.

“Tommy Shelby returns,” Nextlfix wrote via X. “A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.”

Details of the movie, including its name, have not been revealed as the script refers to it only as “a Peaky Blinders film.” The movie will be produced in association with BBC Film, as the TV show aired on the BBC network originally. Knight, who created the series, is writing the script while Harper will direct like he did in the first season.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper said in a statement. “Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

While the series finale, which aired in 2022, left off with Tommy starting the next chapter of his life, Knight teased that fans of the show will not be disappointed in the new story.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight said in a statement. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Murphy starred on the British crime drama for all six seasons. The BBC series, which premiered in 2013, follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of World War 1. It is a fictional story that is loosely based on a real urban youth gang.

In addition to Murphy, the series had an ensemble cast which included Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Benjamin Zephaniah, Natasha O’Keeffe and Helen McCrory. Peaky Blinders also had notable guest stars including Sam Neill, Annabelle Wallis, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin and more. No additional casting announcements for the film adaptation have been made yet.